Liverpool in battle with Arsenal over Rensch’s signature

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Ajax Amsterdam defender Devyne Rensch in the summer, as per the Daily Mail.

After enduring a woeful campaign this term, Jurgen Klopp is expected to be busy in the upcoming transfer window strengthening his squad in order to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

It has widely been suggested that Liverpool are prioritising revamping their engine room this summer, but it appears they are also looking to bolster the right full-back position.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the Merseyside club’s first-choice right-back option over the last few seasons but the Englishman has been excelling in a new midfield role in recent weeks.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Liverpool are looking to bring in a more traditional right-back this summer and have identified Rensch as a serious option.

However, the report claims that signing the Dutchman won’t be easy for the Merseyside club as Arsenal are also eyeing a swoop for the Ajax star.

Battle

After Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury-plagued campaign this term, it seems Arsenal are looking to sign a new right-back to strengthen their defence for next term as they have been linked with numerous targets ahead of the summer window.

Joao Cancelo, Ridle Baku and Ivan Fresneda have all been mentioned as potential options for Arsenal, but Rensch is now emerging as a serious target.

Rensch – valued at around £7m by Transfermarkt – is set to enter the final two years of his current contract this summer. So, Ajax could look to cash-in to make the most profit out of the 20-year-old’s sale at the end of this season. In that case, Liverpool and Arsenal will be handed a glorious opportunity to sign the defender.

Rensch is quick, technically sound, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also has the tendency to chip in with some important goals.

With both Arsenal and Liverpool looking to strengthen their right-back position this summer, Rensch could be a shrewd signing if either club manage to broker a deal.