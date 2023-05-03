Liverpool & Arsenal target Gravenberch wants summer move

Liverpool and Arsenal have received a big boost in pursuit of Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch as the midfielder could hand in a transfer request this summer, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena after failing to settle down in Bavaria following his summer move from Ajax Amsterdam, making only one start in the Bundesliga and commencing four times in all competitions so far this term.

Writing on GiveMeSport, Jones has claimed that Gravenberch has become frustrated with his current situation at Bayern and wants things to change from next season. So, he wants to understand how he is regarded by Thomas Tuchel’s side before taking the final decision.

The journalist further states that the Netherlands international is keen on proving his worth at the highest level so he wants to play regular first-team football next term. But, should Bayern don’t give assurance of that then he would request a move this summer.

Jones also writes that Liverpool are waiting in the wings to take advantage of this situation and they would make a formal approach if they understand that a deal can be done at the end of this season.

Battle

However, signing Gravenberch won’t be easy for Liverpool as it has also been reported that Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s current situation and could make a move to sign him this summer.

It would be difficult for Gravenberch to break into Bayern’s first eleven as they already have Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka at their disposal with Konrad Laimer set to join at the end of this season. So, moving away from Bayern would be the right way forward for Gravenberch to resurrect his career.

The 20-year-old can play multiple positions across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and is efficient in defensive contributions as well.

With both Arsenal and Liverpool keen on bolstering their engine room for next season, Gravenberch would be a shrewd signing if either club manage to get a deal done.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Liverpool decide to formalise their interest in signing Gravenberch – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – if he eventually leaves the Allianz Arena at the end of this season.