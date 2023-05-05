Liverpool & Man Utd told to pay £50m to sign Palhinha

Liverpool and Manchester United have been told to pay £50m to sign midfield target and Fulham star Joao Palhinha this summer, as per Football Insider.

After moving to the Craven Cottage at the beginning of this season from Sporting CP, the 27-year-old has been enjoying an excellent debut campaign in the Premier League this term.

The Portuguese international’s excellent performances for Fulham have caught the attention of several big English clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

According to the report by Football Insider, Fulham are keen on keeping hold of their star man beyond this season but if they are forced to cash-in then they would demand a fee of around £50m from the likes of Liverpool and United.

The report further claims that Liverpool have been showing an interest in signing Palhinha and the player would be open to joining an elite side such as the Merseysiders if he receives an official proposal this summer. So, Jurgen Klopp’s side would be able to broker a deal for the 27-year-old should they formalise their interest.

However, Football Insider states that signing Palhinha will be difficult for Liverpool as arch-rivals Man Utd are also lining up a swoop for the Fulham star.

Battle

Following a disappointing campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that Liverpool have identified midfield as an area that needs revamping to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

They have been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window with Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes being among them, but Palhinha is reportedly on their radar as well.

On the other hand, Man Utd are looking to bolster their squad this summer to continue the rebuild under Erik ten Hag’s guidance. The Dutch boss has seemingly prioritised strengthening the attack during the off-season but reinforcing the midfield is also on his agenda with the former Sporting ace emerging as a serious target.

Palhinha, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a holding midfielder by traits but can also play the box-to-box role. He is dynamic, technically sound, good in the air, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

The Fulham star possesses the necessary attributes to play in any elite team in Europe. So, he would certainly be a great signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club manage to lure him away from Craven Cottage this summer.

However, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd or Liverpool decide to formalise their interest in Palhinha in order to bolster their squad at the end of this season.