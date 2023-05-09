Chelsea set to submit proposal to Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are planning to submit a proposal to Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane ahead of the summer transfer window as the Blues look to bolster their front line for next season.

The West Londoners want to make the Liverpool legend their first summer signing despite his struggles at Bayern this season. The online news portal claims the defending Bundesliga champions are willing to sell the 31-year-old this summer.

Chelsea have been linked with several forwards including Neymar and Wilfried Zaha after struggling for goals this term. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – who joined the club last summer – has bagged only three goals and provided one assist in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Aubameyang is expected to leave Stamford Bridge with Barcelona interested in bringing back their former player, therefore the club will need reinforcements in attack next season.

Chelsea have already completed a deal that will see France and RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku join the Premier League club this summer. Nkunku, who missed the World Cup through injury, has been in remarkable form for Leipzig this campaign.

The 25-year-old has 19 goals and five assists for the Bundesliga outfit in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Quality signing

Mane is known for his goal-scoring prowess during his time at Liverpool where he netted 120 goals and registered 48 assists in 269 games in all competitions. He helped the Reds win the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Carabao Cup as well as the Emirates FA Cup last season.

The Senegalese international, according to Football Insider, wants a return to the Premier League after leaving England just last summer. It’s believed that Chelsea’s new incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino is also keen to bring Mane to the club.

Mane, whose contract with Bayern will expire in 2025, is seen by Chelsea as a more realistic signing and is capable of playing both as a centre-forward and on both flanks.

He has 12 goals and five assists for Bayern Munich in 36 appearances across all competitions as the Bavarians sit at the summit of the league table with 65 points, just one point above second-placed Dortmund with just three games left to play.

The pacey winger is valued at £40m by Transfermarkt, however, with his struggles this season, Bayern Munich could sell him for less.

