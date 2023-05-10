Man United pressing to sign Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae

According to Italian website TuttoMercatoWeb, Manchester United are determined to sign Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae during the upcoming transfer window.

The South Korean star has been constantly linked with Erik ten Hag’s side over the past few days and TuttoMercatoWeb claim that Man United are pressing to land his signature this summer.

The same outlet say that the player has a release clause between £43-52 million valid for overseas clubs and United are aiming to enter negotiations to sign him over the next 30 days or so.

Kim-min jae’s release clause will be active during the first 15 days of June, as per TuttoMercatoWeb.

Must buy

United boss Erik ten Hag signed Lisandro Martinez to strengthen the central defence last summer and he appears to be eyeing another addition to his backline ahead of next season.

Min-jae has been simply outstanding since his switch to Napoli from Fenerbahce last summer and he has grabbed attention with his passing, defensive involvements and physicality.

He has described himself as a monster and has lived up to the billing with his strong defensive resolve at the Serie A champions.

United are now being fancied to sign him in the next transfer window but a potential move could depend on several factors.

First of all, United have to convince the player over a switch. They may need to first qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

The defender would also need to be assured with regular minutes as he would not want to move to Old Trafford from Napoli to play second fiddle to Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Even then, United could face the risk of missing out on his signature if a club like Manchester City make a serious approach.

A recent report from The Daily Mail claimed that Min-jae would favour a move to England if he decides to leave Napoli. City could represent a more lucrative destination for him.