Liverpool ready to offer £87m to sign Bruno Guimaraes

According to Spanish outlet AS, Liverpool would be willing to offer £87 million to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

The Merseyside giants are expected to strengthen their midfield department in the next transfer window and it has already been confirmed by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister seems the top target for Liverpool but they could also invest on another marquee midfielder ahead of the 2023/24 season.

As per AS, Liverpool would be willing to pay up to £87 million to sign Guimaraes, who has yet to sign a new Newcastle contract.

The outlet add that Paris Saint-Germain are also firm admirers of the former Lyon man and they could be prepared to offer £22 million more than Liverpool to land Guimaraes.

AS conclude by saying that Guimaraes will hold talks with Newcastle this summer but his idea is to play Champions League football.

Unlikely

Liverpool are planning to be pro-active with their summer transfer business and they are already in advanced talks with sign Mac Allister from Brighton.

Guimaraes would be another quality recruit for the Anfield club. This season, he has completed 84% of his passes while winning 2.4 tackles and 7 duels per game.

The Brazilian has also registered 4 goals and 5 assists and he has a key role to play in the coming weeks as the Magpies look to finish in the top four of the top-flight.

If that happens, the Tyneside outfit will be guaranteed their Champions League return after two decades and this should convince Guimaraes to pen a new deal.

Hence, we don’t rate Liverpool’s chances of signing him. Unless Liverpool beat Newcastle to a top-four finish, their prospects of signing the Brazilian are high unlikely.

Even in that case, Paris Saint-Germain could persuade him to move to Parc des Princes with a bumper contract. Liverpool may struggle to match their contract proposal.