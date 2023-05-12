Liverpool favourites to sign Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella

Liverpool are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Barella has become a fan favourite since moving to San Siro Stadium from Cagliari in 2019, initially on loan before making the move permanent following his impressive performances in the middle of the park.

At Cagliari, he was a regular for the side as he racked up 112 appearances and made 13 goal contributions in all competitions. He continued his inspired displays at Inter where he has featured in 181 games, scored 19 goals, and provided 43 assists across all competitions.

The 26-year-od has helped Inter Milan win Serie A, Coppa Italia, two Supercoppa Italiana as well as finish as UEFA Europa League runner-up in the 2019/20 season.

During this campaign, he has been ever-present for the Nerazzurri who are on the verge of reaching the finals of the UEFA Champions League following a 2-0 away win over arch-rivals AC Milan on Wednesday night.

He has played 46 matches for Inter in all competitions and made 17 goal contributions as they lie fourth in the Serie A table with 63 points, with just four games left to play.

Reinforcement

However, Barella’s future at the San Siro is in serious doubt and Football Insider says that both Liverpool and Manchester United have been showing a keen interest in bringing the player to England.

Erik ten Hag is expected to be busy strengthening his squad this summer as he looks to turn Man Utd into genuine title contenders. A new midfielder is reportedly on the agenda and it appears Barella is on his radar.

However, the report says Liverpool are leading the race to sign the Italian international as the Reds have been showing the most serious interest having sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action this season.

Liverpool have now been handed a major boost as Football Insider claims that Inter are ready to cash-in on Barella and will do business if a £61m offer is put on the table this summer.

Liverpool are in dire need of midfielders next season as the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner are set to leave Anfield when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a host of players including Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, James Ward-Prowse, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Matheus Nunes, however, Barella has emerged as a serious transfer target.

He would be an excellent signing for Liverpool if they could get a deal agreed but it remains to be seen whether they’ll agree to pay his asking price or if Man Utd will intensify their pursuit to offer serious competition for his signature.

