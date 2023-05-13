Liverpool open talks to sign Sporting Lisbon star Manuel Ugarte

Liverpool have reportedly been in negotiations to sign Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer, as per the Uruguayan journalist Rodrigo Romano.

Having endured a disappointing campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that the Reds are set to be busy in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen their squad in order to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

Midfield is an area that Jurgen Klopp has prioritised to revamp and it has been reported that the German boss wants to sign up to three new players to reinforce the engine room. The Merseyside club have been linked with a host of options over the last few months with Ugarte now emerging as a serious target.

Liverpool have now stepped-up their interest as writing on Twitter, Romano has said that the Merseysiders are in formal talks with Sporting to sign Ugarte this summer.

Battle

The journalist further states that the midfielder is likely to move away from Sporting this summer and the Portuguese side are set to demand a fee of around £53m – which is his release clause – to let their star man leave. So, Liverpool could manage to get a deal done for Ugarte and beat Tottenham in this race.

Romano wrote:

“Sporting Club and Liverpool are still negotiating for the transfer of Manu Ugarte. Ugarte’s departure from Portugal is VERY high. Remember that the exit clause is 60 million euros.”

Ugarte has burst onto the scene in recent times after enjoying a promising campaign with Sporting this term. The 23-year-old is a holding midfielder by traits but can also play the box-to-box role.

He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is excellent in defensive contributions.

The South American is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward. So, Ugarte would be a great coup for Liverpool if they manage to get a deal done at the end of this season.