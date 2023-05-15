Man Utd ready to hijack Liverpool’s attempts to sign Ryan Gravenberch

Manchester United could hijack Liverpool’s attempts to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the 20-year-old in recent weeks with reports suggesting they have made a £43m (€50m) ‘proposal’ to sign the midfielder this summer.

The Reds switched their attention to the Netherlands international after pulling out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham – who appears to be Real Madrid-bound.

Bellingham had been linked with a move to Anfield, however, it is believed that any move for the 19-year-old could cost well in excess of £100m therefore the club preferred to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements.

Liverpool have linked with several players in recent months including, Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, and Manuel Ugarte as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his engine room.

The Merseysiders will finally say goodbye to the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner when their contracts expire at the end of the season, therefore the German will need to bring in at least two midfielders and Gravenberch has emerged as a prime target.

Midfield reinforcement

However, it looks like Liverpool will face stiff competition as Football Insider claims that Man Utd have now joined the race to sign Gravenberch and could hijack their rivals proposed deal.

The online news portal says Erik ten Hag has asked the clubs hierarchy to sign a new midfielder this summer and Gravenberch is among the names he’s recommended.

Man Utd signed Casemiro and Christian Eriksen to bolster their midfield options last summer but a long-term injury to the latter saw the club bring in Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has impressed so far in the Red shirt, racking up 18 appearances and making four goal contributions across all competitions. He helped Erik ten Hag’s men to win the Carabao Cup in February following a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

The Austria international hinted he would love to stay at Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the season but it is believed the Bundesliga giants do not want to sell him in the summer.

A replacement is therefore needed at Old Trafford and Gravenberch is now firmly on United’s radar. It is understood that Bayern are willing to let Gravenberch leave this summer due to his frustration over a lack of game time at the Allianz Arena.

Gravenberch played under Ten Hag at Ajax and spent two years in Amsterdam together before moving to Germany and England respectively. The Netherlands international was handed his senior debut in 2018 after the Dutch gaffer promoted him from the youth academy.

Gravenberch would be a terrific signing for Man Utd or Liverpool but we’ll have to wait and see if either club can get a deal agreed for his signature this summer.

