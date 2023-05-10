Liverpool make £43m ‘proposal’ to sign Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool have stolen a march on Manchester United after making a £43m ‘proposal’ to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in the summer transfer window, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

The online news portal claims that Manchester United have also shown a ‘concrete interest’ in signing the Netherlands international but are yet to put forward any formal offer.

However, it appears Liverpool have formalised their interest as the Italian publication says the Reds have made a proposal to sign Gravenberch and are willing to pay £43m (€50m) to get a deal done this summer.

Liverpool still face a battle to get a move agreed as the report says Newcastle United have also put forward an offer but Bayern Munich are reluctant to sell and have not set a price for the midfielder.

The Reds are in the market to bolster their midfield ahead of next season and have linked with several players including Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, and Manuel Ugarte.

Bellingham is now Real Madrid-bound after Klopp’s side pulled out of the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder because of the money involved. The 19-year-old had been linked with a move to Anfield, however, it is believed that any move for him could cost well in excess of £100m, which according to reports, is more than half of Liverpool’s transfer budget.

Klopp’s side will be losing Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner when their contracts expire at the end of the season, therefore the German will need to bring in reinforcements and Gravenberch has emerged as a serious target.

Reinforcement

Gravenberch was first linked with a move to Liverpool last summer but he opted to join Bayern Munich instead. Things have not gone as planned as the 20-year-old has struggled for regular playing time with Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Jamal Musiala preferred ahead of him.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Bayern do not want to sell the highly-rated youngster in the summer but Gravenberch wants guarantees that he will play more next season otherwise he would be forced to leave the club.

He has racked up 30 appearances for Bayern in all competitions and made two goal contributions with most of his appearances coming as a substitute.

During his stay at Ajax, he emerged as one of the best young talents in the Netherlands after helping the Dutch giants win three Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups. Gravenberch became the sixth-youngest Dutch international when he won his first Holland cap in 2021.

