Liverpool & Man Utd in battle to sign Bitshiabu this summer

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign PSG starlet El Chadaille Bitshiabu this summer, as per the French outlet le10sport.

Having endured a disappointing campaign this term, the Merseyside club are seemingly looking to strengthen their squad to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

Midfield is an area that Jurgen Klopp has prioritised to revamp in the summer, but it has also been suggested that the German boss is exploring the possibility of signing a new centre-back as a long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk – who is set to turn 32 this year.

The Netherlands international has been an integral part of Liverpool’s success over the last few years but has been struggling to showcase his best this term.

Josko Gvardiol, Levi Colwill and Nayef Aguerd have all been mentioned as potential targets for Liverpool, but Bitshiabu is now emerging as a serious target.

According to the report by le10sport, Liverpool are looking to sign a new defender this summer and have shown a ‘strong interest’ in signing Bitshiabu.

The report further claims that Bitshiabu is set to enter the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed a new deal yet with PSG. So, the 17-year-old could move away from Parc des Princes at the end of this season and in that case, Liverpool will be handed a great opportunity to sign the highly talented defender.

However, le10sport states that Liverpool are set to face tough competition from Man Utd in getting any potential deal done for Bitshiabu as the Red Devils are also eyeing a move for the Frenchman.

Following Lisandro Martinez’s season-ending injury, Man Utd have found it difficult to showcase their best over the last few weeks. Luke Shaw has done extremely well at centre-back amid the Argentinian’s absence but the Englishman is more suited to play at left-back.

So, it would be a shrewd decision to sign a new left-footed centre-back to support Martinez next season and Bitshiabu could be an excellent acquisition.

The 17-year-old, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is quick, good in the air, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, reads the game extremely well and is also good in defensive contributions.

Bitshiabu possesses the talent to become a world-class defender going forward. So, he would be a very good signing for Man Utd or Liverpool with the view of a long-term future if either club manage to get a deal done this summer.