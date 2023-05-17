Chelsea remain interested in signing Declan Rice

Chelsea are still eyeing a move for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in the summer transfer window as incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to work with him, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims Pochettino has discussed his plans for the transfer window, including keeping Mason Mount – who is refusing to commit his future to the club – as well as bringing in Rice to bolster his midfield options.

The Blues are expected to offload as many as eight players as part of their massive clearout to meet Financial Fair Play requirements after spending £323m in the winter transfer window and splashing out close to £300m last summer.

The futures of N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Conor Gallagher are uncertain and it is understood that the club are pushing to keep Kante by offering him a new deal in the summer.

The France midfielder has been hampered by injuries this season, making only nine appearances and providing one assist across all competitions, however, the Blues still value him and want him to stay.

Pochettino is said to be keen on strengthening his midfield in the summer when he finally takes over from interim boss Frank Lampard and Rice has been identified as a serious transfer target.

Competition

According to 90min, Chelsea will face stiff competition for Rice’s signature from fellow Premier League rivals including Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United as they are also monitoring the situation.

The reports further state that the Gunners are leading the race to sign the England international and it is believed that he is interested in a move to the Emirates. West Ham are willing to sell Rice for a fee of at least £100m with two years remaining on his current contract.

Chelsea’s financial power makes them a huge contender to sign the highly-rated midfielder in the summer. Rice has been ever-present for West Ham this season, racking up 46 appearances and making eight goal contributions.

He has become an integral part of David Moyes’ team, who are close to qualifying for the finals of this season’s UEFA Europa Conference League following a 2-1 comeback win over AZ Alkmaar last Thursday.

West Ham would love to keep Rice for another season but with several clubs interested in him, it is highly unlikely Rice would stay at the London Stadium next season and he would be an excellent signing for Chelsea if they could bring him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

