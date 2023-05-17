Liverpool backed to rival Juventus for Teun Koopmeiners

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Liverpool could provide strong competition to Juventus in the pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

The Merseyside giants are expected to bolster their midfield department in the upcoming transfer window and the same has been confirmed by manager Jurgen Klopp.

It was recently reported that Liverpool have taken first steps to sign Koopmeiners and Calciomercato claim that Juventus have to ‘watch out’ in the race for the player.

The Serie A heavyweights are keen to fill up the potential void left by Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot with Koopmeiners but Liverpool are also keen. He is priced at £30-35 million.

Possible

Liverpool have been touted to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Alliser over the past few weeks but a transfer seems far from straightforward at the moment.

The Athletic claim that the midfielder’s representatives have not agreed terms with any club and the Argentine wants Champions League football, should he leave Brighton.

Liverpool are currently placed fifth in the Premier League. The Reds need to win their remaining two games and hope that Manchester United or Newcastle United drop four points.

Hence, there is a good possibility that they may not be playing Champions League football. In that case, they could miss out on landing Mac Allister to one of their European rivals.

Meanwhile, Koopmeiners could be one of the alternative options under consideration. The Dutchman has had a good season at Atlanta. He has 7 goals and 3 assists from 32 games.

Similar to Mac Allister, he can play across the midfield and his versatility could be a key factor for Liverpool to sign him.

The transfer fee is well within their reach but it is left to be seen whether the club will make a move. Koopmeiners is a hard-working midfielder but passing is not his main strength.

He has been dispossessed a staggering 17 times per Serie A appearance. This statistic should concern Liverpool, considering the Premier League is a more intense league than Serie A.