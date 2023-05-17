Arsenal could sign PSV Eindhoven’s Xavi Simons this summer

Arsenal could be offered the chance to complete the signing of PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons in the summer transfer window, according to the Mirror.

The 20-year-old is attracting interest from several clubs after an outstanding season in the Eredivisie. He has 19 goals and 12 assists in 46 appearances for PSV across all competitions.

The newspaper claims Simons is considering a move in the summer after recently switching agents to sign up with Doubled, who have extensive links with Arsenal.

The highly-rated youngster joined PSV on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain last summer and the Ligue 1 giants inserted a clause in the player’s contract allowing them to buy him back for around £10m, but have so far not made an approach.

As it stands, it is unclear whether Simons would want to return to Paris, having turned down a new contract there prior to his move to the Netherlands where he has emerged as one of the best young talents this season.

Arsenal are set to be one of the busiest clubs in the transfer window as they look to bolster their squad for next season. The Gunners have been linked with a host of midfielders including Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, and Martin Zubimendi, however, Simons could be a potential transfer target.

Reinforcement

Mikel Arteta brought in Jorginho from Chelsea in January after missing out on Caicedo. The Italy international has impressed so far with his performances in the middle of the park in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old has featured in 14 games and provided one assist in all competitions for Arsenal but he is seen as a stop-gap option with the club still in the market to sign at least two midfielders.

Former skipper Granit Xhaka can leave the club this summer after backing away from contract talks, according to 90min, and has been linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Borussia Dortmund.

It is understood that Arteta wanted Xhaka to stay but he has backed the club’s decision to allow the Swiss to leave, hence Arsebak will need reinforcements in midfield.

According to the Mirror, Simons’ failure to move back to PSG could open the door for a possible move to the Emirates. The Netherlands midfielder whose contract will expire in 2027 is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt.

