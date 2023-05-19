Liverpool eyeing swoop for Man Utd target Adrien Rabiot

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Manchester United target and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

It is an open secret that the Merseyside club have decided to revamp their engine room in the upcoming transfer window. They have already made it official that Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner will leave the club at the end of this season so it has been suggested that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign up to three new midfielders during the off-season.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of options over the last few months with Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch being mentioned as primary targets. But, Rabiot is now emerging as a serious option.

The Juventus man’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season and he hasn’t signed a new deal yet. So, it is increasingly likely that the Frenchman will leave the Bianconeri as a free agent in the summer.

It appears Liverpool and Man Utd are waiting in the wings to take advantage of this situation and sign the 28-year-old to strengthen their midfield department.

According to the report by Calciomercato, Juventus are unwilling to match Rabiot’s €10m (£9m) per year salary demand, so they have been struggling to find an agreement with the player’s representatives regarding a new deal.

Battle

The report further claims that Rabiot is edging closer towards leaving Juventus for free and Liverpool have registered their interest in acquiring the France international’s service at the end of this season.

However, Calciomercato says that signing Rabiot won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Man Utd have also been showing a concrete interest in signing him and they have already made direct contact with the player’s entourage over a potential summer move.

Man Utd hold a long-term interest in Rabiot as they wanted to sign him last summer to strengthen their midfield and even agreed on a deal in principle with Juventus. But, in the end, a move didn’t materialise so Rabiot remained at the Allianz Stadium.

However, it appears Erik ten Hag’s side haven’t cooled down their interest in signing Rabiot and Man Utd remain interested in him to reinforce their engine room.

Rabiot – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – has already showcased his talent at the highest level over the last few years so he would be a great signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club can manage to secure his signature at the end of this season.