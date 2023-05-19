Man United big favourites to sign defender Kim Min-jae

According to well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae this summer.

The 26-year-old signed for Napoli from Fenerbahce last summer as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly. He has been tremendous in his debut season with plenty of stand-out performances.

As per Romano, Man United are ‘big favourites’ to sign the central defender in the upcoming transfer window but added that nothing will be sorted until the beginning of July.

Min-jae’s £43 million release clause will only become active in July and Romano emphasised that United’s move for the South Korean could rely on the new owners at the club.

He said: “Manchester United are the big favourites to sign Kim Min-jae by paying the release clause. This is the theory of Manchester United but they have not made any concrete bid or concrete step yet because it depends on the new owners first of all, also Napoli, because Napoli are offering him the chance to stay with a long-term contract and higher release clause. But, Manchester United are there. The clause is not ready now. The clause is only valid in the first days of July and it is a bit less than 50 million euros.”

Quality

Min-jae has been splendid in his maiden campaign for the Serie A club. He has excelled with his passing, defensive skills and impressive concentration at the heart of the backline.

United have been long-term admirers of him and they seem to be determined to sign him in a couple of months’ time. Min-jae would be a superb addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad.

The Red Devils already have two world-class defenders in Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez but the manager can’t depend on them solely over an entire league campaign.

Injuries are part and parcel of the game. We have already seen Varane and Martinez sidelined this season. This has affected United’s performances and they need better competition.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have not performed at the same level like the above duo. Min-jae’s recruitment this summer could lead to one of them heading for a summer exit.

There is a higher probability of Maguire looking for a new club, having fallen down the selection order. Despite Martinez’s injury, Maguire has been a regular on the bench this month.