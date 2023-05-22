Man Utd & Arsenal target Kudus want to leave this summer

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly received a big boost in pursuit of Ajax Amsterdam star Mohammed Kudus as the midfielder is keen on moving away from the Johan Cruijff ArenA at the end of this season, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

The 22-year-old has been enjoying a stellar campaign at the Dutch capital this term, scoring 18 goals and registering five assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

It seems the youngster’s impressive displays for Ajax haven’t gone unnoticed as he has already caught the attention of several big European clubs with Arsenal and Man Utd among those to have registered their interest.

Writing for The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Kudus, who is set to enter the final two years of his current contract, has rejected a proposal to sign a one-year extension. The journalist also claims that the midfielder has already made it clear that he wants to leave at the end of this season and Ajax are ready to cash-in if they receive an offer of around £40m to make the most profit out of his sale.

Ornstein further states that Man Utd and Arsenal have been showing an interest in the Ghana international and they are keeping a close eye on his current situation ahead of a potential summer move. But, Kudus isn’t high on Mikel Arteta or Erik ten Hag’s wish-list.

Kudus is a versatile player – who can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position and along with that, he can be deployed as a centre-forward as well.

He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

Kudus is also excellent in defensive contributions, can finish off his chances and is very good in link-up play as well. He is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class player going forward.

With Man Utd and Arsenal looking to strengthen their engine rooms this summer, Kudus could be an excellent signing if either club manage to get a deal done for him this summer.

However, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Man Utd decide to formalise their interest in signing Kudus if he eventually ends up leaving Ajax at the end of this season.