Gravenberch prefers to join Liverpool over Man Utd

Manchester United have suffered a big blow in pursuit of Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch as the midfielder prefers a move to Liverpool over the Red Devils, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 21-year-old signed for the German giants at the beginning of this season from Ajax Amsterdam. But, the move hasn’t panned out for the Netherlands international as he has struggled to find regular game time at the Allianz Arena.

So, speculation surrounding Gravenberch’s future continues to grow ahead of the summer window and it has been suggested that the midfielder will want to leave Bayern if his situation doesn’t change next season.

It seems Liverpool and Man Utd are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the midfielder to beef up their midfields this summer.

According to the report by Fichajes, after enduring a woeful campaign this term, Liverpool have decided to strengthen their midfield department this summer and have identified Gravenberch as one of the priority targets.

Gravenberch to Liverpool

The report further claims that Gravenberch is ready to hand in a transfer request and wants to sign for the Anfield club so, it seems Man Utd are set to be beaten by Liverpool in this race.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that having just signed him last summer, Bayern are reluctant to sell Gravenberch – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – at the end of this season. So, Liverpool or Man Utd will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade the Bavarian club to sell.

Gravenberch can play multiple positions across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, good in the air, can play threading passes between the lines and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

The youngster is an extremely talented player and has plenty of time on his side to turn his fortune around. With Man Utd and Liverpool looking to strengthen their midfield departments this summer, Gravenberch would be a shrewd signing if either club manage to get a deal done at the end of this season.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool will eventually be able to sign Gravenberch and beat Man Utd in this race if both clubs decide to formalise their interest in the summer.