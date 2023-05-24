Chelsea set their sights on signing Giorgio Scalvini

According to FC Inter News, Chelsea have set their sights on signing Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini this summer.

The London giants have spent over £600 million in the transfer market over the past year. Their spending spree is likely to continue during the upcoming transfer window.

The centre-forward and midfield department could be their priorities but it appears a central defender could be another target for the Premier League heavyweights.

As per FC Inter News, the Blues have ‘set their sights’ on landing Scalvini, who has had a splendid breakout season with Atalanta.

The same outlet report that Atalanta are not in a hurry to sell the 19-year-old but could be willing to listen to offers of at least £35 million for the Italy international.

Huge potential

Scalvini has made 32 appearances for the Serie A club this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

The centre-back has completed just over 81% of his passes in the Italian top-flight but has caught the eye with his tackling, intercepting skills as well as the ability to win aerial duels.

At his young age, he has the potential to develop into a leading centre-back in future and there are no surprises that Chelsea are interested in landing his signature this summer.

Chelsea have recently focused on pursuing emerging talents and Scalvini could be another intelligent piece of signing for them.

The young Italian star has been impressive with his positioning in and around the box and has all the traits to succeed in the Premier League after a short period of adaptation.

It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea will make a formal offer for him after bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile to strengthen their central defence this season.

It is most likely that they could offload one of the underperforming centre-backs before making an attempt to land Scalvini. They may have to be quick with Inter Milan also keen.