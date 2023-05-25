Jeremie Frimpong could be on his way to Man United

According to German outlet SportBILD, Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong could be on his way to Manchester United this summer.



The Dutch international has been linked with Man United on many occasions this year and SportBILD claim that they could be the next club for the former Celtic defender.

As per the outlet, the German club have started their summer rebuild and they have already signed Arthur from America Mineiro as a potential replacement for Frimpong.

SportBILD have not specified any financial details for his possible move to Old Trafford but seem to hint that the right-back is edging closer to joining the Mancunian giants.

Possible deal

Frimpong has had a stellar campaign with Leverkusen, scoring 9 goals and providing 11 assists from 47 appearances.

The 22-year-old has mostly operated from the right wing-back position for the German side but he has also impressed from the right-back role due to his strong defensive qualities.

This season, he has completed 81% of his passes in the German top-flight. He has won 1.5 tackles per outing while winning over 6 duels.

The £31 million star could be a quality signing for United boss Erik ten Hag, who prefers to work with attacking full-backs that are capable of making regular overlapping runs in the final third.

The big question mark is whether United will make an approach to sign him this summer. They are already well covered in the position with the likes of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Neither of them are attacking right-backs but Ten Hag has repeatedly heaped praise on the talented pair.

Dalot appears to be close to signing a long-term deal. Wan-Bissaka could be the possible candidate heading for the exit door if United were to pursue the services of Frimpong this summer.

Wan-Bissaka has been brilliant with his ability to win one-on-one duels but the once Crystal Palace graduate has not provided any attacking output for Man United this campaign.

Frimpong would fit in with his good attacking and defensive attributes. He could be the first-choice right-back.