Man Utd lead race to sign Liverpool target Mount this summer

Manchester United are reportedly the front-runners to sign Liverpool target and Chelsea star Mason Mount this summer, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

The 24-year-old is set to enter the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed a new deal with the Blues yet. So, it is increasingly likely that the midfielder will move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of this season.

It appears Man Utd and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the Englishman in a cut-price deal to strengthen their engine room.

Following a disappointing campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that Liverpool are planning for a squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer window and revamping the midfield is Jurgen Klopp’s top priority.

The Merseyside club have been linked with a host of midfield options over the last few months with Mount being suggested as a serious target. However, writing for The Athletic, Ornstein has said that Mount is ‘leaning towards joining’ Man Utd if he were to move away from Chelsea at the end of this season.

Mount to Man Utd

The journalist also claims that the Red Devils are set to open formal talks with the West London club in ‘due course’ regarding a deal to sign Mount. So, it seems Man Utd are well-placed to beat Liverpool in this race.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Chelsea don’t fancy letting their star man leave for cheap and want at least £80m regardless of whether he signs a new deal over the coming weeks. So, it appears United will have to dig deep to purchase the Englishman this summer.

Man Utd want to strengthen the squad in the upcoming transfer window to continue the rebuild under Ten Hag’s guidance. Reinforcing the attack is seemingly the Dutch boss’ priority this summer but beefing up the midfield is also on his agenda.

Mount is a highly talented player and has already proved his worth at the highest level over the last few years. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club manage to acquire his services this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually manage to beat Liverpool in the race to sign Mount should they go head-to-head with each other at the end of this season.