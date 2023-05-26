Man Utd to submit a huge bid to sign Chelsea target Ramos

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a huge offer to sign Chelsea target and SL Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos this summer, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 21-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times after enjoying a stellar campaign in the Portuguese top-flight this term, scoring 18 goals and notching up two assists in 29 league appearances.

The youngster has been the mainstay of Benfica’s success this season, helping his side in their quest of winning the league title. It appears Ramos’ impressive performances for the Eagles have caught the attention of several big European clubs with Man Utd and Chelsea among those to have registered their interest.

It has widely been suggested that Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has prioritised signing a new prolific goal-scorer in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the attack.

The Red Devils have been linked with numerous striker options over the last few months with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen being mentioned as primary targets. But, Ramos is reportedly on their radar as well.

Battle

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Galetti has said that Man Utd could decide to make a monstrous £87m [€100m] offer to sign Ramos during the off-season. However, the proposal will fall short of the player’s £104m release clause – which is the figure that Benfica are expected to demand to let their star man leave. So, it appears Man Utd will have to break the bank to secure the forward’s signature in the summer.

The journalist further claims that this deal ‘will take time’ to get done so United are unlikely to be able to purchase Ramos quickly.

Galetti said:

“The Red Devils, to convince Benfica to let him go in the summer, could make a monster offer greater than €100 million (£86.9m), getting closer to the release clause set at around €120 million (£104.3m), similar to the one that was present in the Enzo Fernandez contract. “Considering the overall cost of the operation, it will certainly not be a quick negotiation, and for sure, it will take time.”

However, signing Ramos won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as it has previously been reported that Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for a new attacker and have identified Ramos as a serious target.

The 21-year-old still has three years left in his current contract so Benfica are in a solid position to demand a big fee if they are forced to sell him this summer.

Our View

Ramos possesses a poachers instinct, is quick, good in the air, is excellent in hold-up play and also has the ability to link-up the play. He is a talented forward and possesses high potential so, the Portuguese international would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea if either club manage to acquire his service at the end of this season.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils or the Blues opt to match Benfica’s huge £104m valuation should either club eventually end up signing the striker this summer.