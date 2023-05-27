Arsenal line up summer move for Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu in the summer transfer window as a possible replacement for Granit Xhaka, according to Portuguese outlet Record via the Sun.

Xhaka is set to leave the North Londoners in the summer to join Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £13m. The Switzerland midfielder has opted not to extend his contract with the club and wants a new challenge.

The 30-year-old has impressed in the middle of the parK together with Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey for Arsenal. Xhaka has featured in 46 games in all competitions and made 14 goal contributions this season, but it looks like he could depart the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

The Sun cites the paper version of Record as claiming that Kokcu is being targeted by Mikel Arteta’s side as a potential replacement, however, they face a battle with Liverpool for his signature. The Reds see Kokcu as an alternative to Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool decided not to pursue a move for Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham due to the money involved and are said to be favourites to sign Alexis Mac Allister with widespread reports in recent weeks suggesting the Reds are in talks to sign the World Cup winner in a potential £53m deal.

However, Chelsea could hijack Liverpool’s attempts to sign Mac Allister hence Klopp’s side need to keep their options wide open.

Replacement for Xhaka

Arsenal have been linked with several midfielders as Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options. Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Martin Zubimendi, Moises Caicedo, and Ilkay Gundogan have all been linked with the Gunners.

Rice is top of Arsenal’s transfer list despite being favourites to sign Caicedo ahead of Chelsea after having multiple bids rejected by Brighton in January as the Seagulls did not want to lose the South American in the middle of the season.

The club have also entered the race to sign Gundogan, whose contract with Manchester City will expire in the summer, but face stiff competition from Barcelona as the La Liga champions hold a firm interest in the Germany international.

Therefore, Arsenal could switch their attention to other alternatives and Kokcu has emerged as a prime target. According to Record, via the Sun, Feyenoord will demand £34m (€40m) for the Turkey midfielder – who has two years left on his current contract.

He helped Arne Slot’s side to win the Eredivisie title this season with 82 points, 10 pints behind second-placed PSV. The 22-year-old has featured in 45 games in all competitions, netted 12 goals, and registered five assists for Feyenoord.

Read more: Arsenal targeting audacious move to sign £22m international star in bargain summer deal