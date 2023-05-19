Liverpool eye summer move for Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu

Liverpool are interested in signing Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu in the summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his midfield options, according to Football Transfers.

The online news portal claims the Reds see Kokcu as an alternative to Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign Real Madrid-bound Bellingham due to the money involved and have switched attention to other transfer targets. The German gaffer keen on getting his transfer business done early before the squad returns for pre-season in July.

The Merseysiders are said to be favourites to sign Mac Allister with widespread reports in recent weeks suggesting Liverpool are in talks to sign the World Cup winner in a potential £53m deal.

However, Chelsea could hijack Liverpool’s attempts to sign Mac Allister as the Blues could be willing to sell Levi Colwill to Brighton in bid to help facilitate a move for the South American, hence Liverpool need to keep their options wide open.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of players including Bellingham, Mason Mount, James Ward-Prowse, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Matheus Nunes, and Nicolo Barella. However, Kokcu is emerging as a transfer target as Klopp looks to reshape his midfield for next season.

Alternative signing

Liverpool missed out on Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid last summer and is about to lose Bellingham to the same club in the transfer market.

Klopp decided not to sign a midfielder prior to the start of this season and this cost his side massively before bringing in Arthur Melo from Juventus on loan in January. The Brazilian has failed to impress at Anfield due to injuries and is set to return to Juve when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Klopp is leaving no stone unturned ahead of next season and is in the market to sign at least two midfielders after the club confirmed this week that Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner will depart Anfield when their contracts expire in June.

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool have had their eye on the Eredivisie following the January signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven and Kokcu is someone they are considering a move for, but they are intent on ensuring some big purchases are made first.

Kokcu has been outstanding for Feyenoord this season as they clinched the Eredivisie title over the weekend. He has racked up 44 appearances across all competitions, scored 12 goals, and provided five assists for Feyenoord.

The Turkey midfielder, who is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt, has two years left on his current contract with the club.

