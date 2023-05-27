Arsenal offered the chance to sign Man Utd target Ansu Fati

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United target and Barcelona forward Ansu Fati this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having come through Blaugrana’s youth system, the 20-year-old burst onto the scene back in 2019 after displaying impressive displays for the Catalan giants’ senior team.

The winger was deemed one of the best young talents in the world a few years ago. However, recent injury issues have hampered his development massively and as a consequence of that, despite returning to full fitness, he has struggled to break into Xavi Hernandez’s starting eleven this season.

So, speculation surrounding Fati’s future continues to grow ahead of the summer window and it has been suggested that Barcelona could look to cash-in on him to balance the books amid their financial difficulties.

It seems Arsenal and Man Utd are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the forward to strengthen their front line.

Battle

According to the report by Fichajes, Arsenal have been showing an interest in Fati and the Spaniard could be tempted to move to the Emirates Stadium if the Gunners opt to formalise their interest.

The report further claims that several intermediaries have already started working to bring him to Arsenal and Barcelona are ready to let the 20-year-old leave if Mikel Arteta’s side decide to submit at least £35m offer.

However, as per The Independent(via Fichajes), Arsenal haven’t made the final decision yet on whether they want to purchase Fati this summer. So, it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta’s side opt to make a concrete approach to sign him during the off-season.

Meanwhile, it has previously been reported that Man Utd have also been keeping a close eye on the Spaniard’s current situation and they could decide to formalise their interest if an opportunity arises. So, it appears Arsenal are set to face tough competition from the Red Devils in getting any potential deal done for the Barcelona star.

Although Fati has been struggling to showcase his best in recent months, he is an extremely talented player and has plenty of time on his side to turn his fortune around and reach his full potential.

With Man Utd and Arsenal planning to strengthen their attack this summer, the youngster could be a shrewd signing if either club manage to secure his signature.