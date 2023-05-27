Mason Mount leaning towards Man United transfer

According to journalist Dean Jones, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is leaning towards a move to Manchester United after they qualified for the Champions League.

The England star has been a regular part of the Chelsea set-up since his debut in 2019 but he looks on course to leave the club this summer after turning down a new contract beyond June 2024.

Liverpool were initially deemed as favourites to land the 24-year-old but United are now in the driving seat to land his signature after securing their Champions League berth next season, as per Jones.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “With Mason Mount, the good news for Manchester United is that he is leaning towards them comparative to other options. I think that leaning could probably become a slightly firmer word, like swayed, after Manchester United qualified for Champions League football.”

Likely transfer

Mount has been a terrific performer for the London heavyweights but this season has been disruptive for him due to a persistent pelvic issue. The midfielder has been on the sidelines over recent months.

Despite this, he continues to attract high-profile interest. United are leading the hunt to land the highly-rated midfielder but Chelsea are likely to hold out for around £60 million to offload his services.

The price is on the higher side for a player in the final year of his contract and United will be aiming to negotiate on the fee knowing that Chelsea may need to balance their financial books by the end of June.

Mount would be a fabulous signing for United with his versatility. He could be used as a central or as an attacking midfielder. He may get most of his minutes from the number 8 spot ahead of Christian Eriksen.

The Englishman prefers to play from the number 10 position but Bruno Fernandes has sealed that role over recent years. The Portuguese star is set to become the permanent captain of United soon.