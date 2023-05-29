Liverpool in fight with Arsenal to sign Milinkovic-Savic

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 28-year-old is set to enter the final year of his current contract at the end of this season. It has been suggested that the Serbian wants to take a new challenge in his career so he is not going to sign an extension with the Eagles.

Therefore, it is increasingly likely that Lazio will cash-in this summer in fear of losing him for free. It appears Liverpool and Arsenal are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign Milinkovic-Savic in a cut-price deal.

It has widely been suggested that Liverpool are planning to revamp their engine room and Jurgen Klopp wants to purchase up to three new midfielders after releasing Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

The Reds have been linked with several midfield options ahead of the summer window with Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch being mentioned as primary targets. But, Milinkovic-Savic is now emerging as a serious option.

Battle

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Galetti has said that Liverpool have identified Milinkovic-Savic as a serious target to strengthen their engine room so, they could make a summer swoop for him.

The journalist further claims that the midfielder will enter the final year of his current contract so Lazio will be forced to sell him in the upcoming transfer window if he doesn’t sign an extension over the coming weeks. In that case, Liverpool will be handed a big opportunity to sign Milinkovic-Savic in a cut-price deal.

Galetti said:

“Liverpool want to be competitive again in the Premier League and for this reason, one of the main targets of the next summer transfer market is to strengthen the midfield. And yes it’s true, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is among the names in the list. His contract will expire in 2024 and Lazio, to avoid losing him as a free agent next year, will have to sell him in the summer.”

However, it has previously been reported that Arsenal are also looking to strengthen their midfield department this summer and have earmarked Milinkovic-Savic as a key target. So, Liverpool are set to face tough competition from the North London club in getting any potential deal done for the Serbian.

It has been suggested that Lazio could sell Milinkovic-Savic for a fee of around £31m this summer. So, Arsenal or Liverpool could sign the highly talented midfielder in a bargain deal if they decide to formalise their interest.

Milinkovic-Savic has managed to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A over the last few years. So, signing a talent like him would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.