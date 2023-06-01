Liverpool and Man Utd learn price tag of Manu Kone

Liverpool and Manchester United have been made aware that they will have to pay at least £31m to sign midfield target and Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After enduring a woeful campaign this term, the Reds have decided to overhaul the squad this summer and Jurgen Klopp has prioritised revamping the engine room.

The German boss reportedly wants to sign up to three new midfielders this summer and it was thought that Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch were Liverpool’s primary targets.

However, while they are edging closer to signing Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion, recent reports claim that Man Utd are now leading the race to sign Mount and are closing in on a deal to purchase him this summer.

So, it appears after realising that they are set to miss out on signing the Chelsea star, Liverpool have decided to shift focus to alternative targets and have identified Kone as a serious option.

Kone to Liverpool

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Liverpool have already opened talks to sign Kone this summer and Gladbach are ready to cash-in if the Merseyside club submit an offer of at least £31m.

The journalist further claims that Liverpool have been busy finalising a deal for Mac Allister in recent time and after securing the Argentinian’s signature, Klopp’s side could make a concrete approach to sign the Gladbach star.

Romano wrote:

“Liverpool are informed of price tag for Manu Koné as talks took place this week. French midfielder could be available for €35/40m, ‘Gladbach are prepared to let him leave for that fee. Reds working to complete Mac Allister deal, then Koné’s also in the list.”

However, it has been suggested that Man Utd are looking to strengthen their midfield department this summer and have earmarked Kone as a potential target. So, United could formalise their interest in signing the Frenchman and in that case, Liverpool will face tough competition from the Red Devils in getting any potential deal done for the 22-year-old.

Kone has already showcased his talent during his time in the German Bundesliga. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.