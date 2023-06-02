Man United favourites to sign Atalanta star Rasmus Højlund

According to Italian website Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund this summer.

The Dane joined the Italian club from Sturm Graz in August last year and he has netted 9 goals and registered 4 assists from 33 outings. His stats may not be impressive but the youngster has shown glimpses of his quality which have already led to comparisons with Manchester City star Erling Braut Haaland.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Man United are currently in the front seat to sign the highly-rated talent and contacts have apparently intensified with Atalanta. The Italian source also mention that it will take an offer of at least £42 million to persuade Atalanta to consider the sale of their prized asset.

Huge talent

Højlund has been described as the next big thing in Danish football. He has excellent pace, likes to win regular duels and has the vision to convert chances into goals. His performances have improved since becoming a regular starter for Atalanta this year and he could only get better with age and experience.

United are currently looking into a summer transfer for the talented wonderkid and they could have a big advantage with the striker’s recent decision to change his representative. Højlund is currently represented by SEG, who are also the agents of United boss Erik ten Hag.

Højlund may not guarantee United with immediate success in terms of goals but could be groomed into a top-class marksman. Ten Hag did the job brilliantly with several youngsters at Ajax and he could relish the opportunity to nurture Højlund and make him a fearsome striker in future.

Signing Højlund for £42 million would be a clever piece of business for United. It would allow them to save funds from the limited budget to focus on reinforcing other departments such as the midfield and central defence. A new goalkeeper could be signed as well with Diogo Costa on the radar.