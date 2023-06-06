Liverpool open talks to sign midfield duo Kone and Thuram

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks to sign French duo Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Having endured a dire campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that the Reds are set to remain busy in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen their squad in order to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

Midfield is an area that Jurgen Klopp has prioritised revamping and the German boss reportedly wants to purchase up to three new options.

Liverpool have almost wrapped up a deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion and it seems after securing the South American’s signature, the Merseyside club are set to accelerate their efforts to sign Kone and Thuram.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has said that Liverpool have been showing firm interest in signing Kone and Thuram and the Reds have already held direct talks with the midfielders’ representatives over potential summer moves.

Kone and Thuram to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that Liverpool have discussed internally regarding submitting official proposals to sign the midfield duo so the Anfield club could step up their efforts to purchase them over the coming weeks.

Romano wrote:

“Liverpool have been in direct contact with both Manu Koné and Khephren Thuram agents again this week. Internal discussion taking place over official proposals. Liverpool asked for some time to close in on Mac Allister deal then decide on new midfielders.”

It has previously been suggested that Borussia Monchengladbach wants at least £31m to sell Kone this summer, while it has been reported that OGC Nice are expected to demand at least £39m to let Thuram leave. So, Liverpool will have to spend £70m combined to sign the midfield duo.

Kone and Thuram possess high potential and they have already showcased glimpses of their talents in recent years. So, the French duo would be excellent signings for Liverpool should they manage to purchase them in the upcoming transfer window.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club decide to formalise their interest in purchasing Kone and Thuram to strengthen their engine room this summer.