Man Utd & Liverpool to know about Gravenberch’s future ‘soon

Manchester United and Liverpool will understand whether they will be able to make a move for midfield target and Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch this summer ‘very soon’, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

After enduring a woeful campaign this term, the Merseyside club have reportedly opted to bolster their squad during the off-season and have prioritised revamping the engine room.

They have already secured Alexis Mac Allister’s signature from Brighton and Hove Albion and it has been suggested that the Reds want to purchase two more new midfielders this summer.

Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram have heavily been linked with a move to Anfield in recent times. But, Gravenberch is reportedly on their radar as well.

However, it has been suggested that having signed the Dutchman last summer, Bayern are not willing to let their star man leave in the upcoming transfer window. But, after struggling to find regular game time in his debut season at the Allianz Arena, the 21-year-old has expressed his desire to leave and play regular first-team football elsewhere.

Battle

It seems Man Utd and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign Gravenberch to bolster their midfield department.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has said that Liverpool have been showing a genuine interest in signing Gravenberch and they could make a summer swoop for him. However, the journalist claims that it is not clear yet whether Bayern will allow their star man’s departure and the Merseyside club will learn whether the player will be available to be purchased ‘very soon’.

Jones said:

“I’d say we should probably keep an eye on the Gravenberch situation because that’s the other one they’ve really wanted to know about. And I think there will be indications very soon on Gravenberch and whether Liverpool could even get involved in that conversation.”

However, it has previously been reported that Man Utd have also been showing an interest in signing the midfielder so they could formalise their interest if an opportunity arises. Therefore, it appears Liverpool are set to face tough competition from the Red Devils in getting any potential deal done for the Netherlands international.

Our View

Gravenberch – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – is a versatile midfielder – who can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and also can create chances for the attackers.

Despite enduring a disappointing season this term, Gravenberch is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward. So, he would be an excellent acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature.

It is going to be interesting to see who will win the race to sign Gravenberch if Man Utd and Liverpool go head-to-head with each other in the upcoming transfer window.