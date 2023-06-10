Arsenal set to launch bid to sign Joao Cancelo this summer

Arsenal are reportedly planning to launch an opening £35m bid to sign Manchester City star Joao Cancelo this summer, as per Football Transfers.

Having narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League title in the 2022/23 campaign, the Gunners have decided to bolster their squad to challenge on all fronts from next season.

They have reportedly prioritised strengthening their engine room during the off-season, but reinforcing the defence is also on Mikel Arteta’s agenda.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous right-back options over the last few months with Ivan Fresneda, Ridle Baku and Sacha Boey being among them. But, Cancelo is emerging as a serious target in recent times.

After falling out with Man City boss Pep Guardiola, Cancelo was shifted out on loan to Bayern Munich back in January. But, the German giants have reportedly decided not to sign the 29-year-old permanently so, he is set to return to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Cancelo to Arsenal

However, it has been suggested that the relationship between Guardiola and Cancelo have completely broken, so Man City are ready to cash-in on him in the upcoming transfer window. It seems Arsenal are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the defender this summer to strengthen their fullback position.

According to the report by Football Transfers, Arsenal have already opened formal talks with Man City and Cancelo’s representatives over a potential summer move and the talks are progressing well.

The report further claims that Guardiola’s side want £45m to sell their star man this summer but Arsenal are preparing to launch an opening £35m bid to secure the Portuguese’s signature. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man City accept the Gunners’ proposal if Arteta’s side decide to submit it or stay firm on their valuation.

Arsenal struggled with their right-back problems in the recently concluded season due to Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury issues. So, adding reinforcements to that department would be the right decision and Cancelo could be an excellent signing should he joins the club.

Cancelo has already showcased his talent at the highest level over the last few years so he would certainly bolster Arsenal’s backline if they manage to lure him to the Emirates Stadium in the upcoming transfer window.