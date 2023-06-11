Chelsea in negotiations with AC Milan to sign Mike Maignan

Chelsea have opened negotiations with AC Milan to sign goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the summer transfer window, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

The Blues are in the market for a shot-stopper and have identified the France international as a prime target.

The West Londoners are set to offload as many as eight players in bid to meet Financial Fair Play requirements after spending £323m in the winter transfer window and splashing out close to £300m.

Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga are believed to be among the players set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer with the former losing his place in Chelsea’s starting XI to the latter earlier in the campaign last season.

The pair failed to impress between the sticks as Chelsea missed out on European qualification last season. Mauricio Pochettino’s newly-inherited side conceded 47 goals as they finished 12th in the Premier League.

Arrizabalaga started the majority of Chelsea’s games last season, making 39 appearances across all competitions and keeping 12 clean sheets. Mendy was hampered by injuries, however, he still managed to feature in 12 games and kept only one clean sheet.

The Senegal international, who has one year left on his contract with Chelsea, has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur as a replacement for long-serving club skipper Hugo Lloris this summer.

The newspaper claims Chelsea are keen on Maignan, but the Rossoneri do not want to sell him following his outstanding displays for the club.

Quality signing

Maignan is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world following his heroics at Milan over the past few seasons. The 27-year-old has racked up 68 appearances and kept 29 clean sheets in all competitions.

The France goalkeeper played a key role in helping AC Milan win their first Scudetto in 11 years, keeping 17 clean sheets in 32 league matches. He was hampered by injuries last season as he featured in 29 games and kept 10 clean sheets across all competitions.

Maignan, who is valued at £30m by Transfermarkt, first came to the limelight in 2021, helping Lille win the Ligue 1 title and recording 21 clean sheets in 38 games.

According to L’Equipe, even though AC Milan do not want to offload the highly-rated goalkeeper they may consider it if Chelsea offers a huge sum. Chelsea’s strong financial position makes them favourite to complete this deal in the summer as Pochettino looks to bolster his squad for next season.

