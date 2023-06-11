Man Utd boss wants Mason Mount as high priority

According to well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is a high priority for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the summer transfer window.

The England star will enter the last year of his Chelsea contract next month and it is anticipated that he will secure a new challenge. Man United are his preferred club and speaking to Givemesport, Romano has revealed that the 24-year-old is a high priority for ten Hag this summer.

Romano added that United are prepared to remain disciplined in the pursuit of Mount, and will try and sign him for less than the £60 million asking price set by Chelsea. Ten Hag’s side are working on a restricted budget, and don’t want to utilise most of it on signing a single player.

He said: “This is a high priority for Erik ten Hag, but Manchester United are adamant that they need to be disciplined with Mount, they need to try and get him for under £60m and that, as I’ve said before, is because Manchester United’s transfer policy is restricted. And if they are to bring in a couple of early players, then they’re going to have to try and distribute their budget to allow that to happen rather than using it all up on one player.”

Quality

Mount has been a pivotal figure in the Chelsea squad since making his debut for them in 2019. He has chipped in with valuable goals and assists, but his future could be elsewhere, having failed to agree on an improved contract.

He currently has his sights on joining United, but a transfer could take time with the club working on a restricted budget. The situation could change with a takeover but for now, United need to work on new signings with caution.

Mount has been a regular in the number 10 spot for Chelsea, but he could play in a central midfield role for United. Christian Eriksen was the regular in the position last season, but he was vulnerable at times with his lack of pace.

The Chelsea graduate has made an ample number of appearances from the no.8 role, and should be a quality signing for United. Ten Hag has admired Mount from his Ajax days and will be hoping to sign him before pre-season.