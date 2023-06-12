Chelsea demanding £68m for Man Utd-linked Mason Mount

Manchester United have made it clear to Mason Mount they want to sign him this summer and the midfielder is keen on the move but Chelsea’s £68m asking price could be an issue, according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move for the England international this summer as he has just one year left on his current contract with the Blues.

Mount fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge during the club’s chaotic 2022/23 season due to injuries and poor form and his future has been the subject of widespread speculation in recent months. Several clubs are reportedly showing an interest including Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal.

It appears United have stolen a march on their rivals as Fabrizio Romano claims Man Utd have sent messages to the highly-rated midfielder confirming their intention to sign him. The Italian journalist says personal terms won’t be an issue as Mount is keen on the move to Old Trafford.

However, Chelsea’s £68m [€80m] asking price could be a problem as this valuation is the reason a proposed deal hasn’t progressed, according to Romano.

Manchester United have sent messages to Mason Mount confirming intention to insist in the next days. Personal terms, not an issue as player’s keen on the move. 🔴 #MUFC Chelsea keep asking for €80m fee, this is why deal was not progressing this week but it’s not over. pic.twitter.com/2xms5Flgwy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2023

It is believed that new manager Mauricio Pochettino had been determined to hold positive talks over where Mount sees his future, but the club’s owners want to offload him this summer rather than lose him for free next year.

Chelsea are set to sell many players as they look to meet Financial Fair Play requirements after spending close to £600m on signings in the past 12 months under their new owner Todd Boehly.

Midfielders such as N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, are all set to be offloaded as Pochettino looks to reshape his squad for next season.

Reinforcement

Mount was an influential figure for Chelsea in their 2020/21 Champions League final win over Manchester City, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since the age of six, making a total of 195 appearances across all competitions, scoring 33 goals, and registering 37 assists in the process.

He featured in 35 games and made nine goal contributions in all competitions for the Blues last season as they finished 12th in the Premier League – missing out on Europe.

With his enormous experience at both club and international level, Mount would be an excellent signing for Man United if they can lure him to Old Trafford this summer as Erik ten Hag continues to rebuild his squad to compete at the highest level.

