Liverpool & Man Utd in battle over Chiesa’s signature

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly in a battle over a deal to sign Juventus forward Federico Chiesa this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tuttosport.

The 25-year-old joined the Bianconeri back in 2020 from Fiorentina in an initial two-year loan deal before signing permanently last summer. Upon moving to the Allianz Stadium, the winger has established himself as a talismanic figure for Juventus but he has failed to showcase his best in recent years owing to injury issues.

However, despite that, he doesn’t lack potential suitors as he has been attracting a lot of interest from several big Premier League clubs ahead of the summer window with Liverpool and Man Utd among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Tuttosport, Liverpool have been showing the most interest in signing Chiesa so they are currently ‘above’ every other club to purchase him this summer.

However, the report claims that Man Utd are also willing to sign the 25-year-old so they are ready to go head-to-head with the Merseyside club to get a deal done for the Italian.

Juventus have been struggling with their financial difficulties and after failing to qualify for the Champions League next season, their economic issues have now multiplied. So, the Old Lay of Turin could be forced to sell some of their biggest assets to balance the books.

In that case, Juventus could cash-in on Chiesa in the upcoming transfer window and it has been suggested that they are ready to offload the winger for as little as £26m. Therefore, it seems Man Utd or Liverpool would be able to purchase the forward for a bargain deal should they opt to formalise their interest.

Chiesa is a highly talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club manage to secure his signature this summer.

However, having already got enough firepower in their attacking department, Liverpool don’t need to invest more in that position and they would be better off bolstering other areas of their squad. So, Man Utd would be a better destination for Chiesa over the Merseyside club if he eventually ends up leaving Juventus during the off-season.