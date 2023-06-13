Liverpool set to make concrete move for Gabri Veiga

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are set to make a concrete move to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga.

The Merseyside giants have been active since the end of the Premier League season. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion to strengthen their midfield. Liverpool are eyeing two more midfielders this summer, and Galetti claims that the club are ready to make a concrete move to land Veiga.

The journalist adds that Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli and Real Madrid have also shown an interest in signing the 21-year-old, who has a £34 million release clause in his current contract.

Talent

Veiga is one of the best young midfielders in Spanish football. He had a wonderful breakout campaign with Celta last season. In his 36 La Liga appearances, he scored 11 goals and provided another 4 assists.

The youngster is likely to consider a bigger challenge away from Celta. It was recently reported that Liverpool have made a significant contract offer, and it seems they are now preparing a formal offer to acquire his signature.

Jurgen Klopp’s side could easily sign Veiga by triggering the £34 million release clause, but the club will be hoping to negotiate with Celta such that they can agree on a long-term payment plan for the midfielder.

Celta just avoided relegation from the Spanish top-flight last season, and they could be tempted to accept Liverpool’s transfer proposal, suppose they are willing to pay a higher transfer fee for the player’s services.

Veiga would be a fantastic purchase for Liverpool. He can play in the central and attacking midfield roles. The Spaniard is more attack-minded than Mac Allister, and could be compared to former star Philippe Coutinho.

Goal scoring and chance creation are his main strengths. His passing still needs to improve. That should happen with a move away to Liverpool, who tend to command plenty of ball possession unlike Celta in La Liga.