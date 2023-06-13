Liverpool won’t battle with Chelsea for Romeo Lavia

Liverpool do not want to be dragged into a bidding war with Chelsea or Man City for the signing of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Reds are keen on bolstering their midfield options following the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – who departed Anfield after their contracts expired.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already signed Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton on a five-year contract in a deal worth £55m. He emerged as a prime target for Liverpool after deciding not to pursue a deal for Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham.

The South American’s signing has been positively met by the Liverpool fan base who have been crying out for midfielders since last summer. Mac Allister is expected to play a key role in Klopp’s new midfield for next season after shinning for the Seagulls by scoring 12 goals and registering three assists in 40 games in all competitions.

The Merseyside club are expected to make at least two more midfield signings before the window closes and Lavia has been identified as a potential transfer target.

Football Insider claims Liverpool have had contact with the 19-year-old’s representatives about a possible move but competition for his signature could make a deal difficult with both Chelsea and Man City also keen.

No bidding war

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is also said to be focussing on strengthening his midfield in the summer once he officially begins work on July 1.

Pochettino wants to revamp the Chelsea squad and several players have been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge including midfielders N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Mason Mount, hence the need to bring in reinforcements.

Lavia is on Pochettino’s radar but Man City are also eyeing the midfielder. The report says Pep Guardiola’s side have a buy-back clause worth £40m to resign Lavia, which becomes active next year, but the club keen to bring him back to the Etihad this summer.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool don’t want to get into a bidding war with their rivals, and want guarantees that Lavia only wants to join the Anfield club in order to pursue a deal this summer.

His contract with the Saints will expire in 2027, having joined them last summer from Manchester City. Lavia featured in 35 games and made two goal contributions across all competitions for Southampton as they got relegated from the Premier League after finishing bottom.

Read more: Liverpool eye bargain move to sign £50m star