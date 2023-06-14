Man United interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong

According to German outlet Kicker, Manchester United are interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

The Dutch right-back was brilliant for Leverkusen last season, but he is planning to move on this summer after refusing to sign a new contract beyond June 2025.

As per Kicker, the 22-year-old would prefer a return to the United Kingdom, having graduated from the Manchester City youth system before breaking through at Celtic.

Man United are currently interested in signing him, but it is reported that they need to make an offer in the upper double-digit millions to persuade Leverkusen to sell.

Complex deal

Frimpong accumulated 9 goals and 11 assists from 48 outings for Leverkusen last season. He made more than two-thirds of his appearances at right wing-back.

United manager Erik ten Hag likes working with attack-minded full-backs, but the big question mark is whether he will consider a move for Frimpong in the summer.

Diogo Dalot recently committed his long-term future to United by signing a new contract until June 2028.

The Portuguese was the first-choice right-back for ten Hag at the beginning of last season, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka became the regular as the campaign came to a close.

Ten Hag could not hide his admiration for Wan-Bissaka after his immense improvement under him, and this raises doubts over United’s pursuit of Frimpong.

Wan-Bissaka was previously highlighted as the right-back, who could leave to be replaced by Frimpong, but that door has closed with his recent change in fortunes.

With both Dalot and Wan-Bissaka likely to stay next season, a summer deal for Frimpong does not make sense for United.

The £30 million star could end up at another Premier League club as a right-back is no longer a priority for United. A striker and a midfielder are their targets.

Harry Kane and Mason Mount are the preferred choices for United, and it will be interesting to see whether they can land the English duo in the coming weeks.