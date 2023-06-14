Liverpool keeping a close eye on Micky van de Ven

Liverpool have reportedly been following the development of VfL Wolfsburg star Micky van de Ven ahead of a potential summer move, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After enduring a disappointing campaign in the 2022/23 season, it has been suggested that the Merseyside club have decided to strengthen their squad to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

Midfield is an area that Jurgen Klopp has prioritised revamping this summer but bolstering the backline is also on the German boss’ agenda.

It has previously been reported that Liverpool are planning to sign a new centre-back as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk – who is set to turn 32 next month. The Dutchman has been the mainstay of the Reds’ success over the last few years but he has failed to showcase his best in recent times after recovering from a serious knee issue.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano has said that Liverpool have been monitoring the development of Van de Ven for a very ‘long time’ and they could make a concrete approach to sign him this summer.

Van de Ven

Romano said:

“Van de Ven is a player they’ve[Liverpool] been following for a long time. Let’s see if they decide to enter into it or not. But it’s just about following the player nothing else at the moment honestly.”

Van de Ven – valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt – still has more than four years left in his current contract. So, Wolfsburg are in no rush to let their star man leave this summer and Liverpool will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade the German club to sell.

The left-footed centre-back, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is technically sound, strong, extremely quick, comfortable playing out from the back and is excellent in defensive contributions.

He is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they decide to purchase him in this transfer window.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool opt to formalise their interest in signing Van de Ven to reinforce their defence this summer.