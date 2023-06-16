Tottenham have edge over Arsenal to sign Marc Guehi

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to bolster their defence this summer and they hold strong interest in Arsenal target Marc Guehi, as per journalist Dean Jones.

Spurs are now looking to rebuild their squad this summer under new manager Ange Postecoglou after a poor 2022-23 campaign. Along with signing a new goalkeeper, the former Celtic boss wants to add new faces at the back.

Writing for GiveMeSport, Jones says that Tottenham have a “genuine” interest in signing Harry Maguire from Manchester United, but they are checking on other options as well, with Guehi named as a serious target.

The transfer insider says that Arsenal too retain strong interest in the Crystal Palace defender. Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad this summer and wants a defender after Arsenal’s late collapse cost them the title last season.

The Daily Mail reported last month that the Gunners are “maintaining a watching brief” on Guehi, who was one of the standout performers for the Eagles last season, and the two north London clubs could go head to head to secure the defender’s signature.

However, Jones claims that Tottenham believe they could have an edge over Arsenal as they can offer Guehi regular first team football.

It won’t be easy

Guehi, the former Chelsea graduate, has been a key player for Palace, and it would take a huge transfer fee to lure him away from Selhurst Park.

Football Transfers reported in May that Spurs are leading the race to secure his signature but they are nowhere close to matching his price tag. Palace are demanding a fee of around £65m for the Ivory Coast-born 22-year-old, while Tottenham are only willing to pay around £45m.

A lot of Tottenham’s transfer activity will depend on what the future holds for Harry Kane. If Spurs can manage to convince Kane to sign a new deal at the club, it would be seen as a new signing but doubts remain about whether he will do it as he reaches the final year of his contract.

Arsenal are also in the hunt to sign a new defender this summer, but they have other options as well. On top of that, Mikel Arteta’s first priority lies in signing a world-class midfielder, and after that they can turn their attention elsewhere.