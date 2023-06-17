Liverpool hold talks to sign Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga

Liverpool have reportedly held negotiations with Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga ahead of a potential summer move, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It has been suggested that the Reds are keen on revamping their engine room this summer and are planning to sign up to three new midfielders.

Having already secured Alexis Mac Allister’s signatures from Brighton and Hove Albion, it was thought that Liverpool would make moves for Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram as they have heavily been linked with a move to Anfield in recent times.

However, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano has reported that Liverpool are keen on purchasing Veiga and they have already held initial conversations with the player’s representatives over a possible summer move.

The journalist further claims that the Merseyside club are currently contemplating whether the youngster would be a right fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football before potentially formalising their interest.

Veiga to Liverpool

Romano also states that the Celta star is a quality player and is one of the best young talents in the world. So, he would be an excellent signing for Liverpool should they opt to broker a deal for him.

Romano said:

“This week Liverpool had some conversations with people close to Gabri Veiga. He’s more of a quality player, but he’s an electric player, I really like him, he’s one of the best talents in the world. Liverpool are one of the most interested clubs in this player. “Liverpool are really interested in Gabri Veiga. This is a big opportunity for Liverpool and they are thinking about that, is the player worth the money? Is this what we need?”

It has previously been reported that Veiga is likely to leave Celta in this transfer window and the Spanish side want a fee of around £34m[€40m] – which is his release clause – to let the youngster depart. So, it seems Liverpool will have to spend a reasonable amount of money to secure the Spaniard’s signature.

Veiga enjoyed a promising campaign in the 2022/23 season, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 36 La Liga appearances. The 21-year-old has already showcased his talent in the Spanish top-flight in recent times so he would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they opt to sign him this summer.