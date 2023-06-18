Arsenal confident of signing Kai Havertz this summer

Arsenal are confident of beating Bayer Munich for the signing of Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to the Guardian.

The Daily Mail reported last week that the Gunners were in negotiations with the Blues and were ready to pay up to £60m for the 24-year-old – who has just two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal’s first bid for Havertz was turned down by Chelsea and the Guardian claims the West Londoners are demanding £70m for the Champions League winner with the club keen on selling players before the end of June in bid to meet the Financial Fair Play regulations.

Mikel Arteta is keen on bolstering his squad for next season following their Champions League qualification as he knows he needs more depth if Arsenal are to compere on all fronts next year.

The Premier League runners-up already have Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli in their attack, but Havertz has emerged as a serious transfer target.

Arsenal will have to battle Bayern Munich for his signature with the Bundesliga champions also on the market for a forward. They signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool last summer but he’s been tipped to leave after just one season after failing to settle in Germany.

Reinforcement

According to the Guardian, Chelsea are demanding more for Havertz due to Bayern’s interest in the forward, however, Arsenal stand as favourites to complete a deal. The attacker is keen on the move and personal terms are not thought to be a problem.

Havertz played under current Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, scoring the all-important goal in their 1-0 win over Manchester City to clinch the 2020/21 Champion League title.

The German attacker also scored an extra-time penalty to seal a 2-1 win over Brazilian side Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi as Chelsea won the Club World Cup for the first time in their history.

He has racked up 139 appearances across all competitions, scored 32 times, and provided 15 assists in the process. Last season he was one of the brightest spots for the club as they finished 12th in the Premier League.

Havertz was Chelsea’s second top-scorer in all competitions with nine goals, just one goal behind Raheem Sterling, having featured in 47 games in all competitions.

Arsenal will be hoping to complete a deal to sign Havertz’s in the coming days before switching attention to other transfer targets with Arteta also looking to sign a defender and at least one midfielder this summer.

