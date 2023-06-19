Liverpool could sign Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella for £68m

Liverpool will have to offer £68m to complete a move for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in the summer transfer window, according to CalcioMercato via Fichajes.

The online news portal claims the Serie A side are struggling financially and are willing to offload the Italy international in order to raise money for other transfer targets this summer.

The Reds have already kick-started their summer signings by sealing a deal for Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton on a five-year deal after pulling out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham – who’s joined Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp wants to get his transfer business done early before the squad reconvenes for pre-season next month after a below-par season from his side which saw them miss out on Champions League qualification.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner are all set to depart Anfield when their contracts expire at the end of the month, therefore the club will need reinforcements in the middle of the park.

The likes of Mason Mount, James Ward-Prowse, Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes, Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Ryan Gravenberch, and Gabri Veiga have been linked with Liverpool.

However, Barella is also emerging as a target and CalcioMercato, via Fichajes, claims that suitors such as Liverpool will need to pay £68m to sign the midfielder this summer.

Liverpool will face competition as Barella is attracting interest from several clubs. Newcastle United are willing to offer a bid worth around £50m for the central midfielder, while Chelsea are also reportedly interested in signing the 26-year-old.

Therefore, Liverpool would have to act fast to get their man and avoid getting into a bidding war with these clubs as Newcastle and Chelsea have the financial muscle to outbid the Reds.

According to CalcioMercato, Barella’s future remains undecided as he is currently on international duty with Italy – who defeated the Netherlands 3-2 in the Nations League play-off on Sunday evening. He was in action for Roberto Mancini’s side in their semi-final defeat to Spain as well as the play-off.

Barella, who is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, featured in 52 games for Inter Milan last season, scored nine times, and recorded 10 assists in all competitions as the Nerazzurri reached the Champions League final only to lose to Premier League champions and treble winners Manchester City in Istanbul.

He played a key role in helping Simone Inzaghi’s outfit secure Champions League qualification by finishing third in Serie A with 72 points. With Klopp keen on getting his signings early in the transfer window, we will have to wait and see if Liverpool would match Inter Milan’s asking price for Barella.

