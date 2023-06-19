Man Utd pushing hard to sign Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have reportedly been pushing hard to sign Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund this summer, as per the Italian outlet Corriere di Bergamo.

After moving to the Gewiss Stadium from Austrian side SK Sturm Graz last summer, the 20-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the 2022/23 season, scoring nine goals and registering two assists in 20 Serie A starts.

The Denmark international’s impressive displays for Atalanta have attracted the attention of several big European clubs over the last few months with Man Utd among those to have registered their interest.

After struggling with their goal-scoring issues last term, Erik ten Hag has decided to address that problem by signing a new prolific striker this summer.

Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months with Harry Kane being mentioned as primary target. But, it has recently been reported that Man United have suspended their pursuit of the Tottenham Hotspur star after understanding that the North London club aren’t willing to sell the Englishman to a direct rival.

Hojlund to Man Utd

So, after failing to broker a deal for Kane, Man Utd have seemingly decided to intensify their efforts to sign Hojlund to bolster their attack this summer.

While citing and translating the print version of Corriere di Bergamo, Sport Witness has said that Man Utd have been ‘pressing’ to sign the Dane in this transfer window.

The report further claims that Atalanta are ready to let their star man leave if his potential suitors such as Man Utd submit an offer of around £51m [€60m]. So, it appears Man Utd will have to spend big to acquire the youngster’s services this summer.

Hojlund is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class attacker in the future. However, he is still a raw talent and needs time to develop his career. So, it would not be a wise decision to impose the responsibility of leading United’s line on the youngster’s shoulder next season.

Therefore, Man Utd would be better off purchasing an experienced striker along with signing Hojlund in this transfer window as it would be risky to keep faith in Anthony Martial, considering his recent woeful injury record.