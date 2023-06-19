Liverpool to battle Man Utd for Ryan Gravenberch this summer

Liverpool are pushing to beat Manchester United to the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, according to Daily Mirror.

Gravenberch was first linked with a move to Anfield last summer but he joined Bayern Munich instead after a successful 2021/22 season with Ajax where he featured in 42 games, scored three times, and recorded six assists in the process.

The 21-year-od helped the Dutch giants win the Eredivisie title, however, they finished runners-up in both the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield. The Netherlands midfielder played under current Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag at Ajax and spent two years in Amsterdam together before moving to Germany and England respectively.

He was one of the best young talents in Holland during his time at Ajax. He clinched a total of three Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups, while he made history in 2021 by becoming the sixth-youngest Dutch international to make his first competitive debut for the national team.

However, since moving to Bayern Munich Gravenberch has struggled for regular playing time with Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Jamal Musiala all ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Daily Mirror claims Gravenberch is keen on leaving the Bundesliga champions this summer in search of regular game time and Manchester United have been showing a keen interest.

Competition

Erik ten Hag gave the player his debut at Ajax and could look to be reunited at Old Trafford this summer. But Man Utd will face stiff competition as the newspaper says Liverpool are now ‘pushing’ to take Gravenberch to Anfield.

Man Utd’s change of ownership has slowed down transfer activity and the Merseysiders could take full advantage of the current situation. The Mirror says Liverpool are in pole position to sign Gravenberch with the clubs hierarchy ready to back Jurgen Klopp in getting a deal done.

Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term deal and would want to add at least two more midfielders to their squad before the transfer window closes in September.

The likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all leave Liverpool this summer so replacements are needed and Gravenberch is emerging as a prime target for Klopp.

Gravenberch, who is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt, racked up 33 appearances and made two goal contributions in all competitions for the Bavarians last season and would be an exciting addition to Liverpool’s squad if they could get a deal agreed.

Read more: Report: Liverpool eye swoop to sign Serie A star