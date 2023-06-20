Arsenal ‘advancing in talks’ to sign Romeo Lavia

Arsenal are reportedly ‘advancing’ in negotiations to sign Southampton star Romeo Lavia this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After moving to the Saint Mary’s Stadium from Manchester City last summer, the 19-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League last term despite the South Coast side’s relegation.

It appears the youngster’s eye-catching displays for the Saints have attracted the attention of several big English clubs with Arsenal among those to have registered their interest.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that the Gunners have already opened talks with Southampton to sign Lavia and they are ‘advancing’ in negotiations with the South Coast side.

But, the transfer expert claims that the North London club haven’t submitted any formal bid yet and the Saints want a big offer to let their star man leave.

Lavia to Arsenal

Romano also states that Mikel Arteta’s side have been in contact with the player’s representatives in order to agree on personal terms with the midfielder ahead of a potential summer move.

The journalist further says that Manchester United and Chelsea are also eyeing a move for Lavia but they have other priorities at the moment. So, it appears Arsenal are ahead of their English rivals in the race to sign the Belgian.

Romano wrote:

“Arsenal are advancing in talks to sign Roméo Lavia. Negotiations ongoing with Southampton and player’s camp, still no official bid. Southampton hope for their record fee for U21 player. Man Utd interested but priority is Mount; Chelsea, keeping close eye.”

It has previously been reported that Southampton want a fee of around £45m to sell Lavia. So, it seems Arsenal will have to spend big to acquire the midfielder’s services.

Lavia is a deep-lying playmaker. He is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and also is efficient in defensive contributions.

The Southampton star is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward. So, Lavia would be a great signing for Arsenal with a view to the long-term future should they manage to acquire his service.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal eventually manage to purchase Lavia to strengthen their midfield department in this transfer window.