Chelsea close to signing Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea are close to signing Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson with a deal expected to be done in the next few days, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are looking to bolster their forward department this summer, and have earmarked Jackson as a serious target. The 22-year-old striker is keen to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side this summer, and Romano says that a move is expected to go through soon.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claimed recently that Chelsea have reached an agreement on personal terms to sign Jackson. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano has said that the player wants to move to Stamford Bridge and both clubs are in advanced talks over the deal.

Romano said: “The idea is very clear. The player wants to go to Chelsea. Chelsea and Villarreal are in very advanced talks, so I think this is going to happen in the next days.”

More depth needed

It seems that Mauricio Pochettino wants to make a wholesale change to his squad, and signing a new striker is a priority for the Argentinean.

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to return to Chelsea after a successful loan spell at Inter Milan, and the Blues could end up signing two or three forwards this summer.

Chelsea have been linked with players like Victor Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez and Dusan Vlahovic over the past few months, but it remains to be seen if they make any formal moves to sign these players.

Despite being with Villarreal since 2019, Jackson is hardly a household name in Spain. It seems that the Blues are trying to sign players who have gone somewhat under the radar and yet have the potential to explode.

He scored 12 goals in 26 appearances in La Liga last season and created as many as seven chances for his teammates. Chelsea have moved quickly here and he could be a very good addition, especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to leave this summer.