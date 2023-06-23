Arsenal to bid for Jurrien Timber and complete move for Kai Havertz

Arsenal will make a second bid for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and are set to complete a £65m swoop for Kai Havertz, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners submitted an opening offer for the versatile defender in the region of £30m but it was rejected by the Dutch giants. It has been suggested that it would take a fee in the region of £50m to sign the Netherlands international.

Romano says that Timber really wants to move to Arsenal and test himself in the Premier League. German giants Bayern Munich have also registered an interest but their primary focus is in signing Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

The Guardian journalist further adds that the 22-year-old defender “dreams” of moving to England and wants to join Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is building a new project and the Gunners are ready to put faith in talented young players, and Timber fits the bill.

Although the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement, Arsenal are set to return with a fresh offer and a move to the north London club would be “ideal” for the defender, says Romano.

Timber – who can play as a centre-back or a right-back – would be a terrific signing for the Gunners if they can reach an agreement with Ajax.

The exciting defender is comfortable on the ball and has the ability to move in central midfield as well, in a way he performs a similar role to what Oleksandr Zinchenko does on the left at Arsenal.

Double swoop

Arsenal are also in the market for another attacker and Havertz has been strongly linked with a move in recent days. Romano says the Gunners have agreed a £65m deal with Chelsea to sign the German international following successful talks.

As per reports, Havertz will undergo his medical over the weekend – most likely abroad – after agreeing personal terms as Arsenal look to wrap-up their first major signing of the summer window.

Havertz struggled for consistency during his time at Chelsea but has lots of potential and Arteta clearly feels he can get the best out of him at Arsenal.

It looks like it’s going to be a busy few days at Arsenal and they could be about to spend around £115m on a double swoop for Havertz and Timber. With Declan Rice also strongly linked with a move to north London, the Gunners are working hard to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts next season.