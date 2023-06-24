Liverpool leading the race to sign Federico Chiesa

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Liverpool are willing to get serious to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa this summer.

The Italian had an injury-plagued season with the Turin giants, but Liverpool are still keen on bringing him to the Premier League. As per Gazzetta dello Sport, manager Jurgen Klopp is playing a big role in the club’s pursuit of Chiesa, and contact has already been made with his representative.

The Italian outlet also mention that Liverpool would be willing to guarantee Chiesa with big wages which Juventus can’t afford to give him. Chiesa has recently stalled over negotiations over a new contract with the Serie A outfit reluctant to meet his £7 million per year salary demands.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also interested in the 25-year-old, but Gazzetta dello Sport add that Liverpool could come forward with a concrete proposal to sign him next week. They could be willing to pay between £34-£39 million to sign the former Fiorentina ace.

Quality

Chiesa has established himself as one of the best wingers in Serie A, but he has not made a significant impact in the last 18 months amid a serious knee injury. It was a reason behind his reduced playing time last season, but he still managed 4 goals and 6 assists from less than 1,500 minutes.

The attacker showed signs of returning to form in the final phase of the campaign, and it appears Liverpool are banking on him to stay fit here onwards. Chiesa would be a good signing for the Merseyside outfit as he can operate on either wing or in the second striker position if required.

His versatile ability would suit Liverpool, who need attacking reinforcements. Roberto Firmino recently left the club as a free agent and Liverpool could replace him with Chiesa. The Italian could also be handy to provide cover for Mohamed Salah when he is on African Cup of Nations duty.

With Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern also in the hunt for his signature, Liverpool need to step up their pursuit for Chiesa. For the price mentioned, Juventus could be tempted to cash in as they look to recover losses after failing to qualify for the Champions League with a top four league finish.